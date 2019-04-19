Fire in Bordeaux destroys two million bottles of wine

The blaze broke out on Tuesday in a warehouse north of Bordeaux belonging to Sovex, which markets a range of red, whites and roses that worth $12.9 million.

Report informs citing the Interfax that the due information disseminated by the edition The Local.

Almost 60 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze, which broke out across storage facility buildings in the suburb of Gironde in Bordeaux around 3pm on Tuesday.

Bordeaux is the largest wine region of France, which produces some of the most expensive wines in the world.