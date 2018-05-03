Bonfire explosion in London: 30 people injured - VIDEO

© Dailyexpress

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Close to 30 people have been injured following the explosion during a Jewish celebration in Stamford Hill, north London, which may have been caused by a mobile phone.

Report informs citing the Daily Express.

Jewish news website Yeshiva commented on the event, saying: "It appears that the explosion was caused by fuel and not the smartphone, although there definitely were multiple smartphones placed inside the pile to be burned”.