    Bomb explodes outside private Greek TV station, no one hurt

    Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/  A powerful bomb exploded outside private Greek television station Skai early Monday, causing extensive damage but no injuries.

    Report informs citing the Associated Press that the device was powered at the building of a private TV channel Skai in Athens on the night of December 17.

    At the same time, it is alleged that before the incident the headquarters of the channel received a phone call with a warning about the upcoming action. People were evacuated.

    The building has been significantly damaged.

