Bomb explosion near US embassy in Kabul leaves 30 dead - UPDATED 3

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/More than 30 people were killed in an attack on a military hospital in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, more than 50 people were wounded.

According to latest report, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.

***11:39

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ One gunman, dressed in a white doctor's coat, take out a concealed AK-47 assault rifle and open fire, killing at least one patient and one hospital worker.

Report informs referring to Reuters, as a result of attack 2 dead, 15 injured.

A security official said the attack began with an explosion at the rear of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital and three to five attackers with automatic weapons and hand grenades entered the complex.

***10:10

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ Gunmen attacked a military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, Report informs referring to Reuters.

Hospital is located close to US embassy.

According to TOLOnews, five attackers with automatic weapons entered the complex. One doctor of the hospital told that security forces clashed with gunmen.