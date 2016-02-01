 Top
    Bomb blast kills 10 in southeast Afghanistan

    A bomb explosion took place in Afghanistan's province of Paktika near the border with Pakistan

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ A bomb explosion takes place in Afghanistan's southeastern province of Paktika near the border with Pakistan.

    Report informs referring to Reuters, a bomber on a motorbike detonated his explosives at a sports stadium in the east of the province.

    Latest reports say at least 10 people have been killed and over a three dozen others badly wounded in the blast.

    However, the police chief of Paktika says that the number of casualties may rise as the wounded are in a very critical condition.

    Taliban group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.

