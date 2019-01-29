Bolton: US intends to disconnect Venezuela from its sources of revenue

© Gage Skidmore/flickr https://report.az/storage/news/f7c4cc55feea01c8fa58f3cb6393610f/dd13fa38-3754-43fd-80f1-3d42c4a53d4a_292.jpg

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ “We continue to pursue all paths to disconnect the illegitimate Maduro regime from its sources of revenue," National Security Advisor of the United States John Bolton has tweeted.

“We continue to pursue all paths to disconnect the illegitimate Maduro regime from its sources of revenue and ensure that interim President Guaido and the Venezuelan people have the resources and support they need to bring democracy back to Venezuela”, he said.

The Trump administration has tightened the screws on Venezuela’s embattled president, Nicolás Maduro, announcing sanctions against the country’s state-owned oil giant PDVSA on January 28.