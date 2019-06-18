Bolton: Trump intends to include China in negotiations on START-3

US President Donald Trump would like to involve China in discussing the extension of the START-3 Treaty, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the adviser noted the desire of US to include China, at the moment, not limited to the operation of treaties, in arms control negotiations, amid the steadily increasing risk of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in the modern world.

“Now China says: 'We have so few nuclear weapons, it would be unfair to include us in the treaty'. If I represented the Chinese side, I would say the same thing,” Bolton said.

According to him, China remains outside the arms control agreements, which gives them the opportunity to infinitely increase their military capabilities.

"It is necessary to find a working model, within the framework of a tripartite agreement, or to consider the possibility of involving other nuclear powers," he added.