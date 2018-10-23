Bolton comments on US withdrawal from Treaty on elimination of intermediate-range missiles

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Assistant to US President for National Security John Bolton has said the statement that possible US withdrawal from the Treaty on the elimination of intermediate-range missiles (INF) could lead to a new arms race or make the world more dangerous is 'exaggerated'. Report informs that Bolton's comment came as he was answering to BBC correspondent about whether the US actions could lead to a new round of arms race.

"I think that the rhetoric is exaggerated: I was here (in Moscow) almost 17 years ago during the US withdrawal from the ABM Treaty, and we heard many similar statements," said Bolton.

According to him, the US withdrew from the ABM Treaty and now "the country's security is better ensured".