Bologna explosion: more than 100 people injured, two killed

Baku. 7 August . REPORT.AZ / The number of victims as a result of explosion of a truck with explosive materials on the highway in Italian city of Bologna exceeded 100 people, Report informs citing the Italian TV channel Rai News24.

55 burn victims with various severity were taken to hospital Maggiore in Bologna. Another 18 people were hospitalized in Budrio, Castel San Giovanni and Bentivoglio. Two people in serious condition were taken to hospitals in Cesena and Parma. Another 10 people were taken to the hospital located in Bazzano.

There were 11 carabineers and two traffic police officers.

A series of explosions on the highway near the airport of the Italian city of Bologna killed two people the day before. There was an accident on the highway with the participation of a tank truck, which transported combustible substances caused explosion of partially collapsed trestle, the fire spread to nearby parked cars dealerships.