Bolivia restricts freedom of expression over coronavirus

By decree of Interim President Jeanine Áñez, the government of Bolivia has approved an order, which envisages criminalizing the dissemination of any information that threatens or negatively affects the health of the population, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

The government says this measure is necessary to prevent small groups from trying to undermine peace during a pandemic.

According to the head of the presidential administration, Yerko Nunez, the presidential decree in no way goes against freedom of expression, especially regarding the journalists.

The decree refers to "information of any kind, whether written, printed, artistic or any other form, that threatens or negatively affects the health of the population, creating uncertainty."

Both representatives of Bolivia and international organizations criticized the approved order.

