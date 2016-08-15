Boko Haram releases video showing kidnapped girls they abducted from school Chibok

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Boko Harm have released a new video demanding the release of prisoners in exchange for the freeing the Nigerian schoolgirls they kidnapped two years ago.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the film was issued just days after the embattled leader of the terror group Abubakar Shekau denied claims he had been replaced as the leader of the Islamic militants. The jihadis kidnapped 276 schoolgirls from the Chibok area in April 2014, causing global outrage.

Now in the new video posted on YouTube a man, whose face was covered by a turban called on Nigerian government to release Boko Haram prisoners.

He says: 'They should know that their children is still in our hands. They should immediately release our brethren in their custody,' the man adds, threatening that if the prisoners are not released that the Nigerian government will never be able to rescue the girls.

There are a number of the girls, about 40 of them, that have been married,' he continues, in the 11-minute video, which shows girls with veils sitting on the ground and standing in the background.