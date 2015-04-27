Boko Haram Changes Name to 'Islamic State's West Africa Province'

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Nigerian militant group Boko Haram renamed itself, adopting the name “Islamic State’s West Africa Province” (ISWAP), The Independent newspaper reported.

The reports on the change of the group’s name appeared in the Nigerian media on Friday. Book Haram was used as group’s name since it was founded in 2002.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, Boko Haram pledged allegiance to Islamic State militants, which the ISIL accepted on March 13, calling it an “expansion of caliphate to West Africa.”