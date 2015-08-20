 Top
    Bodies of passengers in plane crash in Indonesia being evacuated

    At the moment, the second black box of the plane is being looked for

    Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ The evacuation of the dead bodies in "ATR 42-300" passenger aircraft crash on August 16, is continuing. The plane was owned by "Trigana Air Service".

    Report informs, referring to foreign media, the rescuers were unable to start the process of evacuation due to bad weather condition.

    According to the report, the operation is coming to an end, only the second "black box" is being looking for.

    Earlier, it was announced that 54 people's bodies and the "black box" were found.

