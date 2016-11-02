Boat carrying Indonesian workers capsizes, 21 died, 34 missing

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least 21 people were killed and 34 others remain missing after a boat carrying around 90 Indonesian migrant workers capsized in the waters of Riau Islands province Wednesday.

Report informs citing the TASS, at least 38 of the 93 passengers returning from Malaysia on board survived.

According to survivors, the boat was struck by strong waves and heavy downpour he said.

In addition, the other reason was that the boat was overloaded and heard reports of the voyage being organized illegally.

A search-and-rescue team has been deployed to find more survivors from the accident.