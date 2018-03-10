Boat capsizes in Indonesia, 1 killed, 4 missing

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ A boat carrying Islamic boarding school students capsized Saturday in waters off Indonesia's East Java province, leaving at least 1 person dead and 4 others missing, rescuers said. Report informs citing the Xinhua.

Huge waves caused by poor weather conditions hit the boat when it was passing waters of Pulau Sepekan of Sumenep in Madura district, leading to the tragedy, said Johar Satrio, a rescuer at search and rescue office in the province.

"Search for missing is underway now, involving rescuers from our office and volunteers," he told Xinhua by phone from the province.

The boat was heading to Tanjung Geok village where the students were to attend a sermon, said Satrio.

About 12 students who survived the incident have been transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said.