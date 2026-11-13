BMW recalls more than 700,000 vehicles over fire risk

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German automaker BMW is recalling 720,796 vehicles in the United States due to a fire risk, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

According to Reuters, cited by Report, the administration also advised owners to "park their vehicles outdoors, away from buildings and other vehicles, until the vehicles have been repaired."

BMW is working to fix the defects and is aware of 10 fires that occurred after the vehicles had been recalled and repaired in 2024 over a water pump issue.

According to NHTSA, the recall affects BMW 3 Series and 5 Series models, as well as the X1, X3, X4 and Z4, along with certain other models manufactured between 2012 and 2018.