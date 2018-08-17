Bloomberg: Trump and Putin agree on Iranian issue at meeting in Helsinki

© Reuters

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s July summit in Helsinki was largely dominated by discussion of the crisis in Syria and Iran’s role in the conflict, according to a U.S. administration official familiar with the meeting. Report informs, Bloomberg writes referring to a source in US administration.

The two leaders agreed in principle that Iran should exit Syria, according to the person, who discussed the matter on condition of anonymity. Russian leadership, however, said accomplishing Iran’s withdrawal would be difficult.

Trump and Putin also discussed the campaign against the Islamic State, disputes over Golan Heights, and the humanitarian situation in Syria, which has suffered years of civil war, the official said.