Bloomberg: Assange faces time in Belmarsh Prison

The founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, was detained in the British prison Belmarsh, which contains suspects of terrorism. Report informs citing the Bloomberg.

Notably, information about the location of Assange in Belmarsh was confirmed by his representative.

Currently, there are various criminals in this British prison from low-risk to high-risk prisoners in the country.

If Assange was placed in a high security cell, his conditions of detention could be cruel and “extremely claustrophobic,” the publication emphasizes.

Notably, on April 11, Assange was arrested in London.