Blast on Bangkok river taxi injures more than 50

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Several dozen people were injured early Saturday when the engine of a Bangkok water taxi exploded as it approached its dock.

Report informs citing the foreign media, police Lt. Col. Chaithanan Jirapiyaset said there were initial reports of 52 people injured from the explosion which occurred shortly after sunrise Saturday at the Wat Thepleela Pier, in a working class Bangkok neighborhood.

He said about 70 passengers were on the boat and several jumped off when the explosion occurred. He said 2 of those injured were badly scalded and there were no reports of deaths.