Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Blast took place in Mehtarlam city of Laghman province, eastern Afghanistan.

Report informs citing Pajhwok Agency, as a result 1 person was killed, other 9 were injured.

Head of Laghman province Council also injured in the blast. According to the police, the attack was aimed at the council head.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.