Blast occurred in Iranian oil tanker on China's coast

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ An Iranian oil tanker collided into a freighter on the Chinese coast. A blast occurred in the ship, which caused fire.

Report informs referring to the Chinese Transport Ministry.

It was noted that the explosion took place in the Sanchi tanker on January 10, floating under Panama flag and belonging to the Iranian company.

Fire extinguishing works at the scene were temporarily suspended.

Search and rescue ships have been safely located.

The works did not give expected results. Rescuers continue search for missing members of the tanker.