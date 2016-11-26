Blast near police headquarters in Somalia killed at least 10

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least 10 people were killed and more than a dozen wounded by a blast near a market in Mogadishu on Saturday.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, a suspected car bomb exploded near the market located close to a police HQ. Somalian leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was said to have been in the vicinity of the blast.

Notably, Somalia has been experiencing violence since the country devolved into civil war in the early 1990s.