Blast at Pakistan's hospital: 93 killed - UPDATED

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in an explosion in one of the city hospitals of Quetta rose to 93 people, Report informs citing the foreign media.

All the victims - lawyers and journalists who gathered in the hospital intensive care unit to honor the memory of Balochistan Bar Association (BBA) president Bilal Anwar Kasi, who was killed the morning of August 8.

None of the groups operating in the province has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.

***10:17

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ A blast at Pakistan's Quetta hospital leaves 30 people killed, over 20 injured.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to the information, the blast took place in the morning. The information declares that the explosion occurred in the intensive care unit.

Unknown persons opened fire after explosion.

Pakistani security forces carried out an operation at the scene.