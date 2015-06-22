Blast and shooting occurred near Afghan Parliament

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ The explosion and shooting took place near the building of the Parliament in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

Report informs, "al-Jazzira" channel stated.

According to the report, the explosion running caused the vibration in the parliament building. Those who were in the building, were evacuated. The conference room filled with smoke. The official statement on the incident was not issued.

The information on casualties was not provided yet.

"Taliban" movement assumed the responsibility for the incident.