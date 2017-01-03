Binali Yıldırım: Turkey extends state of emergency for another 3 months

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Parliament will vote this week to prolong the implementation of the state of emergency for another three months, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

“Our parliament will discuss and vote for the prolongation of state of emergency this week,” Yıldırım told his parliamentary group on January 3.

Turkey declared a state of emergency on July 20, 2016 after the deadly failed coup attempt, believed to have been masterminded by the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

The upcoming parliament vote will be for the third term of the state of emergency.