Billionaires lost 41 bln USD after Trump's victory

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ The total wealth of the 500 wealthiest people in the world, which are included in the list of Bloomberg, in a short time after winning the US presidential election Donald trump declined to 41 bln USD

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, billionaires from the United States, constituting about a third of the list, lost 9.3 bln USD.

The triumph of trump’s most hit by the richest Mexican Carlos Slim: his assets have fallen in price on 9,2%, which is equivalent to loss of 5.1 bln USD. Another Mexican business woman Eva Gonda Rivera lost 487 mln USD.

The aggregate condition of the rich of Mexico declined by 6.5 bln USD.

Notably, the presidential elections were held on November 8 in the United States.

Republican Party candidate Donald Trump won the Democratic Party's candidate Hillary Clinton and became the next US president.