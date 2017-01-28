Bill Gates and Warren Buffett supporting Trump’s policy

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett endorsed the policy pursued by the US president Donald Trump.

Report informs referring to the BBC, they said in a speech at Columbia University.

In their view, the United States at Trump will make a big step in the development, as well as get rid of the differences in the society. According to Gates, Trump engaged in "meaningful and wonderful things."

Buffett also said that America during Tramp’s presidency will move forward.