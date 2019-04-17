Bill for restoration of Notre Dame de Paris cathedral prepared

"A bill for the restoration of Notre Dame de Paris cathedral is being prepared," French Prime Minister Eduard Philippe said.

Western European Bureau of Report News Agency informs that he spoke following the meeting with government officials.

According to him, the bill envisages establishment of a new state body which will deal with church restoration. The bill will be prepared within a week and submitted to the government. The document will also reflect the issue of guaranteeing in order to use donations fairly and transparently," he said.

It should be noted that the amount of donations for the restoration of the Church of St. Nicholas in Paris reached EUR 825 million. Half of this amount is donated by France's three million families.

Notably, the fire erupted at the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral yesterday. The top part of the spire and the clock of the cathedral collapsed. French President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention to reconstruct the Cathedral in five years in his address to the nation.