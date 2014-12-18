Biden, Barzani agree to deepen cooperation between Iraqi political forces

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ US Vice President Joe Biden and the head of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani agreed during a telephone conversation to strengthen cooperation between all political forces of Iraq, the White House said Thursday.

"Both the Vice President and President Barzani noted the renewed cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad and agreed to work together, alongside other Iraqi leaders, to sustain and deepen collaboration among Iraq’s different communities," the White House statement said, informs Report citing Sputnik News.

The document also states that the parties discussed the passage of a new law, that "should help to ease the process for many Iraqi Kurds, who wish to visit the United States."

Biden "commended the courage of the Kurdish Peshmerga and Iraqi Security Forces fighting against ISIL, and President Barzani thanked the United States and the international community for their support," the White House also said.