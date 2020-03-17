Top

Berlusconi donates 10 mln euros to battle coronavirus

Former AC Milan owner and president Silvio Berlusconi has made a sizeable donation to the Lombardy region to help their battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has now reached 2,158 in Italy after 349 people died in a single day. According to BBC, 1,851 out of the 23,073 undergoing treatment are in a critical condition.

As a result, medical care pushed to the limits, especially in northern Italy, which has been hardest hit by the virus. The Italian government has urged all its citizens to stay home in what is a genuinely frightening time for all.

On the back of this Silvio Berlusconi, the current owner of AC Monza and president of the Forza Italia political party, has made €10million available to the region of Lombardy for the construction of 400 intensive care wards at Milan hospitals or others in the area to help their fight.

