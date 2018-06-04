Benjamin Netanyahu: I'm going to Europe to hold very important meetings

© Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I am going to Europe to hold very important meetings".

Report informs citing the Israeli media, Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu told journalists before leaving for Berlin to meet Western European leaders.

According to him, he will discuss two issues with leaders of three European states: "First issue is the continuation of pressure on Iran over the nuclear program. I think that pressure needs to be strengthened. In my opinion, there is no treaty or agreement on this issue. However, it will be agreement on this issue in the future. The second issue is the prevention of Iran's aggression in the region.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet with the leaders of Great Britain, France and Germany.