© Deutsche Welle https://report.az/storage/news/7e81cda6864f026075ba32027faf04f0/22268498-2569-45f6-b51f-d92d842bf084_292.jpg

The 90-year-old patient died from coronavirus infection in Belgium, Federal Minister for Public Health, Maggie De Block says.

As of March 10, 267, cases of infection with COVID-19 were recorded in Belgium.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan.