Belgium on highest possible alert level amid warning of ‘Paris-style’ attack

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Federal Prosecutor of the Kingdom of Belgium, Mr.Frédéric Van Lee warned of possible terror attacks in the country on January 15. Report informs citing the foreign media.

"There is a threat that someone may commit a terrorist attack on January 15 in our country," said Federal Prosecutor. "We know that terrorists attach great importance to dates, and 15 January in Belgium has great symbolic importance", - he said. According to the prosecutor, the Belgian intelligence services are taking proactive measures to prevent attacks.

On January 15, 2015 in the city of Verviers, in the south-east of the country police conducted a major anti-terrorist operation, which ended in a shootout with members of an extremist cell. As a result, two terrorists were killed and eight arrested - four of them arrested.