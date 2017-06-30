Belgium ignores NATO's demand

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the NATO's requirements, the Kingdom of Belgium will reduce military spending in the state budget by 2017 compared to 2016.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the alliance requires the kingdom to increase military spending up to 2% per capita income.

According to NATO's 2010-2017 indicators, Belgium will finance defense spending by up to 0.91% per capita income.

The military budget of the Kingdom is being reduced. In 2010, Belgian defense spending accounted for 1.08% of the per capita income, while in 2014 it dropped to 0.98%.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said yesterday that the costs of the alliance are increasing three consecutive years. According to initial estimates, expenditures will increase by 4.3% in 2017.