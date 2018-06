Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Belgian State Secretary for Asylum and Migration, Theo Francken refused to issue long-term visas to 12 imams from Turkey who intended to conduct sermons in unrecognized mosques, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to Derniere Heure, 10 out of 12 imams filed complaints against Francken's decision in the Belgian Council.

Four complaints have already been rejected.