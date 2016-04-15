Belgian transport minister resigns

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Belgium's transport minister has resigned after accusations emerged she knew of an EU report criticising security at Brussels Airport before last month's terror attacks, Report informs referring to the TASS.

Jacqueline Galant resigned after a secret EU report revealed security measures at the nation's airports were flawed, citing serious deficiencies in the way safety checks are managed.

Ms Galant said she had no knowledge of the report.

The confidential EU document from 2015 was made public by two Belgian opposition parties, who demanded she step down.