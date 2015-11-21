Belgian police find weapons at home of Paris terror attacks suspect

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Belgian police have found weapons, but no explosives, at the house of a suspect in the terrorist attacks in Paris put under arrest on Friday, Brussels' Federal Prosecutor's Office said on Saturday, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

"The house of the person who was put under arrest yesterday by the coroner as part of the case of the terrorist attacks in Paris was searched. During the search, several weapons have been found, but neither explosives, nor a suicide belt," the Prosecutor's Office said in a communique.