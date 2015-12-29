 Top
    Close photo mode

    Belgian police arrested two people suspected of preparing attacks in Brussels

    Earlier, police in Vienna reported that a number of European capitals, alerted of possible terrorist attacks

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Belgian authorities arrested two people suspected of planning attack in Brussels. Report informs citing the Reuters the arrests took place on Sunday and Monday and in different areas of the country. The outlet reports that authorities uncovered ISIS propaganda materials and military clothing, but the searches yielded no firearms or explosives.

    Anti-terrorism efforts have increased in Belgium and adjoining France since 130 people died in a series of attacks that took place across Paris last month. However, prosecutors said the operation was not directly linked to the Paris attacks.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi