Belgian ministers offered resignation over bomb suspect

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Belgium's interior and justice ministers offered to resign on Thursday over the failure to track an Islamic State militant expelled by Turkey last year who blew himself up at Brussels airport on Tuesday, Report informs citing Reuters.

Interior Minister Jan Jambon said Prime Minister Charles Michel had asked him to stay on -- "In time of war, you cannot leave the field," Jambon told VTM television.

Justice Minister Koen Geens also offered to go but would stay on, a ministry spokesperson said.