Belgian chemical plant hit by explosion

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ / Explosion has occurred this morning at the chemical plant Voynova in the commune of Tessenderlo in the Belgian province of Limburg, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to preliminary media reports, none of the Voynova workers was injured, however the authorities recommended the residents of the nearby residential area to keep windows and doors closed.

As a result of explosion caused by yet unclear circumstances, a cloud of gas rose above the building.