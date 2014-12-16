 Top
    President of Belarus: "We need to stop entreating Russian markets"

    Alexander Likashenko says, the country will confront with hard test next year

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/President of Belarus Russia Alexander Lukesenko called on the government "to stop entreating Russian market" and to be engaged in a search for new supply market, Report informs referring to newsru.com.

    According to the head of the state, the Cabinet of Ministers has a few weeks to resolve this issue, otherwise the republic will confront with the devaluation, the reduction in industry and unemployment.

    "Though there is a fraternal relation between Russia and our country, it is time to stop entreating their market. We can observe their destroyed market. Following them, we will perish. Previously, we export 85% of goods to Russia, now this number dropped to 45%. Our significant market-Russia perished. There is a war in one of our main markets-Ukraine. Today, they are not in a good condition to buy "MAZ", "BelAZ", Belarusian president added.

    He says, the country will confront with the hard test next year.

