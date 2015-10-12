Belarus CEC: Lukashenko wins presidential re-election

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Alexander Lukashenko has won a fifth term as president of Belarus with a landslide victory that could see an easing of relations with the west and raise questions about his ties to Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Lukashenko’s re-election five years ago led to mass protests and the imprisonment of leading opposition figures, but support for his 20-year-old regime has risen since he cast himself as a guarantor of stability in the face of economic crisis and a pro-Russia separatist conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.

Lukashenko won 83.5% of the vote, the central election commission said laste on Sunday, slightly more than the 80% he won in the 2010 elections. Turnout was 86.75%, the commission added.

The presidential candidates were chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party Sergey Gaidukevich, representative of the Tell the Truth civic campaign Tatiana Korotkevich, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko and Chairman of the Belarusian Patriotic Party Nikolay Ulakhovich.