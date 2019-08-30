Beijing rejects Hong Kong plan to appease protesters

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/feeb074bec8b4b1d6d2f078f5219b3ac/495d6945-4509-4d1c-99aa-52058540d94f_292.jpg

The Chinese central government rejected proposal of chief executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam to withdraw the extradition bill and ordered her not to yield to any of the protesters’ other demands at that time, three individuals with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Report informs that earlier this summer, Carrie Lam submitted a report to Beijing that assessed protesters’ five key demands and found that withdrawing a contentious extradition bill could help defuse the mounting political crisis in the territory. Beijing rejected this offer proposal.