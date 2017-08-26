 Top
    Beijing bars citizens to open business in North Korea

    China imposed economic sanctions against Pyongyang on August 15

    Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Chinese authorities have banned their citizens from creating and expanding an already existing business in North Korea within the framework of enforcing the UN sanctions against Pyongyang. 

    In accordance with the document of China’s Commercial Ministry, Chinese citizens and enterprises are banned to create and expand existing joint enterprises with the Chinese and foreign capital within the frameowrk of the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution № 2371. The Ministry note dthat all application regarding the expansion and establishment of enterprises in North Korea “will not be approved”.

    Within the framework of the adopted UN resolution in response to the nuclear tests of North Korea, China imposed on August 15 economic sanctions against Pyongyang. Beijing restricted the supply of coal, iron, lead and seafood from North Korea. 

