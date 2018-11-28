Bear kills woman, her 10-month-old daughter in Canada

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter Adele Roesholt were killed Monday by a grizzly in a Canadian province of Yukon.

Report informs citing CBC that Yukon coroner said the bodies of 37-year-old Valérie Théorêt, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt were discovered by the child's father at around 3 p.m. on Monday.

According to coroner Heather Jones, the two had been alone at the cabin when the attack happened.

"It appears they had been out for a walk when the incident occurred, sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.," the coroner's news release said.

Théorêt, originally from Quebec, was on maternity leave from her job teaching Grade 6 French immersion at Whitehorse Elementary School. She and her partner, Gjermund Roesholt, and their daughter had been trapping at Einarson Lake for the last three months, the coroner said.

Roesholt was away from the cabin on the family's trapline when the attack occurred, Jones said. He came back just before 3 p.m. and was immediately charged by a grizzly bear, about 100 metres from the cabin.

Roesholt managed to shoot the bear, killing it. He then went to the cabin, where he found the bodies of his partner and child outside.

He used an emergency beacon device to call for help.

According to reports, the couple bought their remote trapline about three years ago, and tried to spend as much time as they could in the wilderness. They were avid outdoors people with lots of experience.