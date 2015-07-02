 Top
    Close photo mode

    BBC starts staff reduction

    The company expects to save 50 million pounds as a result of the reduction

    Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ UK's "BBC" Broadcasting Company will cut down thousands of employees.

    Report informs referring to "BBC", the company's director general Tony Hall stated.

    The director general said that license revenue of BBC decreased about 150 million pounds. He showed a decline in revenue as one of the reasons of staff reduction.

    According to the company's statement, professional level will be considered during the reduction process, as well as some management positions will be also cut down: "More ordinary BBC will be established."

    The company expects to save 50 million pounds as a result of the reduction.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi