BBC starts staff reduction

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ UK's "BBC" Broadcasting Company will cut down thousands of employees.

Report informs referring to "BBC", the company's director general Tony Hall stated.

The director general said that license revenue of BBC decreased about 150 million pounds. He showed a decline in revenue as one of the reasons of staff reduction.

According to the company's statement, professional level will be considered during the reduction process, as well as some management positions will be also cut down: "More ordinary BBC will be established."

The company expects to save 50 million pounds as a result of the reduction.