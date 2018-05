© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Bazaar was bombed in Syria.

Report informs referring to the Ihlas agency, it occurred in Idlib.

Syrian army bombed “Alhall” bazaar in Ariha district of Idlib. As a result of bombardment 15 people were killed, 20 injured.

Women and children are among the dead people. Injured people rushed to hospital.