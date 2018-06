Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Syrian regime Bashar al-Assad accepted the agreement on ceasefire.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Bashar Assad has declared.

Notably, the US and Russia have agreed to early ceasefire in Syria on 27 February. Parties of the armed conflict to daytime hours of February 26 must declare on accession to the ceasefire.