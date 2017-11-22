 Top
    Bashar al-Assad accepts 9-item proposal pack in Russia

    The document will be upgraded on January 15, 2018© Getty Images

    Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Known by UN as a leader in Syria Bashar al-Assad has accepted a package of 9-item proposals in Russia.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, proposals include changes to the constitution and election system, as well as general amnesty.

    Turkey, Russia and Iran have drafted a 7-year road map for Syria. An agreement has been reached with respect to Article 19 of this project. The sides agreed that the document will be upgraded on January 15, 2018.

    Two issues that have not been agreed upon in Sochi will also be discussed. One of them is the future of PYD (terrorist PKK's branch in Syria) and the fate of US military bases in that country.

