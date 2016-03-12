Barack Obama's approval rating broken a three-year record

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ US President Barack Obama's approval rating is the highest it has been since May 2013. Report informs citing the Politico, it is proven by the results of the latest survey of Gallup.

Overall, 50 percent of those surveyed said they approve of the job the president is doing so far in his final 365 days in office, up from the 46 percent rating he earned in his penultimate year. The 50 percent is also higher than the 47 percent approval average since 2009.

Obama's approval is naturally split along partisan lines, with 87 percent of Democrats supporting his performance, an increase of 6 points from the beginning of 2016. Among Republicans, just 11 percent gave favorable marks to Obama, slightly down from the GOP average to date.

The results from the Gallup poll came from telephone interviews conducted between Feb. 29 and March 6, surveying 3,563 adults nationwide. The overall margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.